Kristin Roderick Joins MediaCo

MediaCo Holding, owner of HOT 97, WBLS and Fairway Outdoor, has named Kristin Roderick as Vice President of Sales. Roderick was most recently the Vice President of Partnership Sales for Townsquare Media.

“Kristin is the perfect person to lead our sales effort at HOT 97 and WBLS. She has extensive experience building integrated campaigns that satisfy customer goals,” said Ron deCastro, Market President. “She is a natural leader and will take our two national brands and massive digital platform to new levels.”

“I’m so excited to be part of the MediaCo team and two of the nation’s most legendary brands: HOT 97 and WBLS,” said Roderick. “I started my career at HOT 97 as an account executive and feel like I’m returning home.”