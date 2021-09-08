Audacy Backing Conservation Projects

The 1Day1Thing Initiative will engage employees across the country to make a positive impact on the communities in which the company serves and the planet. The the initiative is part of Audacy Serves the company’s social impact platform.

“Our 1Thing initiative is designed to serve as a vehicle for us to leverage the power of our local connection to better serve our communities,” said Jaimie Field, Director of Sustainability, Audacy. “We believe the power of these actions amounts to a meaningful positive impact on our environment for generations to come and we look forward to engaging with our employees to do our part.”

The 47 projects will include: tree planting, park and waterway cleanups, recycling and habitat restoration.