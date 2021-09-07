WBUR Circle Round Returns

Boston NPR Station WBUR has debuted the fifth season of folktales from around the world for children. Picture and activity books for each Circle Round podcast will be available in 2022.

In May 2022 Circle Round will debut a series of picture/activity books, published by Workman Imprint Storey Publishing. In November 2021, Circle Round will record three live episodes with Boston Symphony Orchestra musicians and an all-star cast at Tanglewood Music Center.

New episodes of Circle Round drop Tuesdays at 3 p.m. ET.