iHeart Launching Meghan Trainor Podcast

It’s called Workin’ On It and Trainor will co-host the show with her brother Ryan Trainor. The podcast will premiere Wednesday, September 15th, distributed by the iHeartPodcast network.

“Ryan is one of my favorite humans ever. He always keeps me humble and real and I’m so grateful to have a brother/bestie like him,” Meghan says. “I hope that getting to share our stories will make people laugh with and at us.”

“I might be biased but I think that Meghan is the funniest person in the world.” Ryan says. “I can’t wait for everyone to realize that she’s not just ‘that Bass girl.’”