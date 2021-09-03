Wildcats On Fox Sports Radio Philly

Fox Sports Radio Philadelphia (WDAS) will carry Villanova Football. The agreement with the iHeartMedia station also covers Wildcat Men’s Basketball games.

“When it comes to college sports, the Villanova Wildcats are always at the top. In our case, we get a championship men’s basketball program, headed by a Hall of Fame coach in Jay Wright,” said Sean Brace, PD. “We also get a bonafide top 20 FCS football program run by Mark Ferrante. We are thrilled to be the flagship station for the alumni and amazing NOVA fans!”

“This innovative new partnership creates the opportunity to enhance the Villanova brand, expand our reach and provide more Villanova coverage and content via our dedicated Villanova Athletics iHeartRadio streaming channel,” said Mark Jackson, VP/Director of Athletics.