WGN Extends Northwestern Agreement

WGN Radio and Northwestern Athletics have agreed to a five-year broadcast rightsholder extension. The agreement will keep Wildcats football and men’s basketball on the station through the 2025-26 seasons.

“For the past 25 years, WGN Radio has broadcast Northwestern football and men’s basketball and I am thrilled to be extending our partnership for five more years, bringing Chicago’s Big Ten Team play-by-play to our Chicago’s Very Own audience,” said Mary Sandberg Boyle, VP/GM.

“I’m excited to see our relationship with Northwestern Athletics continue,” said Dave Eanet, Sports Director and Wildcat Football play-by-play announcer. “We’ve had so many great moments: Bowl games, two Big Ten Championship games, the NCAA Tournament, and I know many more thrilling moments are ahead. We look forward to bringing them to WGN Radio listeners for the years to come.”