Record Fundraiser In Seattle

The Morning Wolf Pack with Matt McAllister raised more than $107K that will be used to provide trained service dogs for four veterans suffering from PTSD. The five day fundraiser will enable Northwest Battle Buddies to adopt, train and deliver the service dogs that cost $25,000 each.

The Morning Wolfpack on Audacy’s 99.5 The Wolf/105.1 original goal was $25,000 for one dog; but that goal was surpassed in less than 24 hours. $107,950.15 was raised in the week-long event.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think we could raise over $100,000 in 5 days, but thanks to the generosity of the The Morning Wolfpack audience we just did,” said McAllister. “It was an honor to spread the word about Northwest Battle Buddies all week long and I am so grateful that Service Pets For Vets will now allow NWBB to train and gift 4 service dogs to local vets!​”