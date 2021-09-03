Diversity Symposium At NAB Show

The new NAB Show Diversity Symposium will be a two-part program at the 2021 NAB Show. The Multi-session conference will cover strategies for developing and fostering corporate diversity, equity and inclusion in the media industry.

“The value of this new program cannot be overstated,” said Michelle Duke, NAB Chief Diversity Officer. “The last year has made it clear that businesses need to take a more active role in creating and developing more inclusive and diverse workplaces, and we are excited for the role NAB has to lead a culture of change.”

The symposium will kick off with a Chief Diversity Officer (CDO) Roundtable moderated by Duke. CDOs from The E.W. Scripps Company, iHeartMedia and TEGNA will take part in the roundtable.

The symposium will take place Sunday, October 10 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center. More information and registration can be found Here.