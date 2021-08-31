Beasley Detroit Names New PD

Jade Springart has been promoted to Program Director at 101 WRIF-FM in Detroit. Springart has been with the station for 15 years and most recently served as Assistant PD, Music Director and Midday Host.

“Jade’s ascension is a great story,” said Mac Edwards, VP/MM. “She first joined 101 WRIF as an intern, before moving on to become a part-time weekend on air personality, primary fill-in host, programmer of RIFF-2, full-time midday host, APD, DPD, and now Program Director of this incredible brand! Jade has been a key part of for the past 15 years. Whatever the task, she is willing to take it on and do it extremely well! I know The RIF is in good hands!”

“It is an absolute honor to wear the PD stripes at WRIF,” said Springart. “I’m excited to continue this brand’s legacy that I’ve known and loved for so long. I can’t thank the Beasley team and family enough for giving me this opportunity.”