Changes in Missouri

Mid-West Family Broadcasting in Springfield MO. has promoted Scott Ellis to Cluster Operations Manager and PD for 92.9 The Beat. And, Shadow White is hired as the new APD for KQRA.

Ellis replaces Valorie Knight, who has elected to pursue her teaching career at Missouri State University, as well as cut back a bit with fulltime work. Knight will continue to fill air shifts when needed across the cluster.

Ellis is no stranger to programming in Springfield. He was the former Program Director at Scripps KSPW/Power 96.5 for 3 years before heading to St. Louis and programming Audacy’s KNOU/Now 96.3. Scott resides in Springfield with his girlfriend Shianne and their French Bulldog, Brisbane. In his spare time, he enjoys playing basketball, heading to concerts, and maybe a casino or two.

“I feel so lucky and so ready for this opportunity. I trained under Val for over 6 years, and know that I am ready to lead our great team of influencers forward. Useable and saleable analytics are key to our future growth, and we are laser focused on this mission!”

White is no stranger to Mid-West Family and KQRA, as she spent most of her career at the stations dating back to May of 2002. Shadow was Area Marketing Director for Chick-fil-A Razorback Road in Fayetteville, AR, between radio and her current position, before returning to Springfield, MO, to be closer to family. She and her son, Jaxson, now reside in Springfield, and her husband, Rob, is part-owner of Opfer Communications, a Springfield-based production company.

White said, “I am excited to be returning to Mid-West Family and ready to immerse myself into their new digital marketing strategies as well as focusing on KQRA programming, events, and the cluster marketing.”