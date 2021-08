Former Indianapolis Colts lineman Joe Staysniak is no longer co-hosting the WFNI morning show. Staysniak was with the station for over 20 years, since 1998. There was no explanation as to why Staysniak left or who initiated the split.

IndyStar was first to report Staysniak was gone.

Kevin Bowen, a regular fill in host on WFNI, joined The Fan Friday in a permanent co-host role to replace the morning show’s Jeff Rickard who recently took a job with Audacy’s WEEI in Boston.