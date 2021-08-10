Global Citizen, an international advocacy organization, has announced some of the participants taking park in the September 25 event. Those involved will help rally citizens in demanding that governments, major corporations, and philanthropists work together to defend the planet and defeat poverty.

Some of the artists donating their time and talent – whether live or filmed in advance, include: Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara, Andrea Bocelli, Angélique Kidjo, Billie Eilish, Black Eyed Peas, BTS, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, Cyndi Lauper, Davido, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, Femi Kuti, Green Day, H.E.R., Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness, Jennifer Lopez, Jon Batiste, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Lorde, Made Kuti, Meek Mill, Metallica, Rag’n’Bone Man, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, The Lumineers, The Weeknd, Tiwa Savage, and Usher.

Broadcast and streaming partners include ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, TIME, Twitter, and more to be announced

Global Citizen Live events will happen in Lagos, Nigeria, as well as festivals in Paris, France and in New York City.