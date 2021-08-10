NCAA Hoops Stays On WW1

The two sides recently settled their dispute over a canceled 2020 tournament during COVID. The multi-year renewal will keep Westwood One as the official network audio broadcast partner of the NCAA. The agreement covers all men’s and women’s NCAA Championships; and The Final Fours.

Westwood One has broadcast the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament since 1982 and every game of NCAA March Madness® on multiple platforms since 2005.

The agreement also covers all digital audio, distribution, and licensing rights.

The settlement over 2020 was mentioned during Cumulus Q2 conference call.