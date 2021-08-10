The New Commish At Hispanic Radio Conference

The newest member of the Federal Communications Commission, Nathan Simington, will be part of the Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference in Miami. Simington is a former senior advisor at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

Commissioner Simington kicks off Day Two of the conference September 22 & 23. Don’t miss out out on what he has to say. Register Now for the Hispanic Radio Conference.

“First, I want to enable innovation, new technologies and new business models,” says Simington. “Second, I want regulatory stability and third I prefer, whenever possible fewer and more modest rules.”

The Commissioner is joining the premier line-up at the Hispanic Radio Conference, because he wants to hear from broadcasters, “I want to know what you think, because it helps me clarify how I think.”

Early Bird Registration is available now for the conference and this timely, informative session.

The Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference is just over a month away at the Intercontinental at Doral. A special, limited block of rooms are Available.

Don’t miss out on a chance to hear from FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington and all of the other speakers and panel discussions at the Premier Hispanic Broadcasters Event.