Spanish Digital Site For 1010 WINS

1010 WINS Noticias is a multiplatform, Spanish digital audio offering of WINS-AM. According to Audacy the site will provide a daily newscast for download, original content, audio and video podcasts.

“We could not be more excited about this new venture,” said Ben Mevorach, Brand Manager, 1010 WINS. “No news brand is more respected or more New York than 1010 WINS. To be able to now share what we do with the Spanish-speaking news consumer represents an extraordinary opportunity for them, for us, and for advertisers.”

The site will launch at Audacy.com/1010WINSNoticias.