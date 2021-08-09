Skyview Networks Promote From Within

Skyview Networks has promoted four people in its Business Development Department. The company said the reorganization will help fortify leadership to achieve key growth targets.

The promotions include: Sam Zelasko to Senior Director, Business Development; Aaron Mellis to Executive Director, Business Services; and production and digital specialist, Matt Sammon to Manager, Business Development and Strategy. Additionally, Ryan Ballard, Vice President, Business Operations, will now collectively oversee the company’s software development, IT, operations and business services to further drive efficiency and technology development.

“I am pleased in the continued strength and advancement of our team, which is charged with making significant additions to our client and services portfolio to advance our growth trajectory” said Ken Thiele, CEO. “This team is laser-focused on delivering impactful results and I am beyond proud of the effort and determination Ryan, Sam, Aaron and Matt bring to Skyview.”