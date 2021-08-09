iHeart St. Louis Names New SVP Sales

Libby Nolan is the new Senior Vice President of Sales for iHeartMedia St. Louis. She is coming over from Zimmer Radio where she was VP/DOS in Springfield, Missouri.

“I am very excited to have Libby on our team,” said John R. Beck, Jr., Market President. “Her diverse background and leadership skills are a perfect match for the amazing things we have to look forward to at iHeart St. Louis.”

“I am thrilled to return to my roots in St. Louis, reestablish old alliances and form new partnerships on behalf of iHeartMedia,” said Nolan. “Both John and I have a long history of building best in class culture and award-winning teams, and I’m honored to help lead our sales team and our clients to even greater success.”