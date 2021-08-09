NFL Veteran Shaun King Joins VSiN

Shaun King, former NFL quarterback, will co-host ‘The Night Cap’ with Tim Murray. King played six seasons in the league.

“My passion has always been connecting with and informing sports fans and no one does that better than VSiN when it comes to sports betting,” said King. “I’m so excited to join a team on the forefront of what’s happening in sports betting and use this impressive platform to help give fans the news and insights they need to decide when to have a little skin in the game and when to stick to just a rooting interest in the teams they love.”

“Shaun is an incredible talent, and we’re thrilled to add his unique perspective as a player to our sports betting content,” said Brian Musburger, founder and CEO of VSiN. “His experience as an NFL quarterback coupled with the skills he honed as a former ESPN and NBC Sports analyst will be an incredibly valuable addition to our evening lineup.”