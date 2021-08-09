NEW: Workout The Doubt

Storic Media Podcast Network, a division of United Stations Media Networks, will launch Work Out The Doubt with Dolvett Quince on August 10th. The celebrity fitness trainer and personal development expert is best known as the trainer on 7 seasons of NBC’s The Biggest Loser. Work Out the Doubt with Dolvett Quince is a health and wellness podcast with open dialogue about self-discovery, physical, mental, and emotional struggles and how to maintain a healthy mindful balance.

“My platform and goal has always been to help and inspire people – so this podcast is a huge vehicle for me to give people the hope and courage to help themselves,” says Dolvett Quince, Host of Workout the Doubt. “Listeners will hear great inspirational stories, enjoy some laughs, while getting tips on how to persevere and get over life’s hurdles and self-doubt.”

Workout the Doubt will be available as audio and video and will feature guest interviews with a variety of sports and entertainment icons, titans of industry, and lifestyle experts. Topics will cover personal success stories, finding motivation and determination, and overcoming obstacles.

“Dolvett Quince is an enormous talent that truly cares about helping and inspiring others. Storic is thrilled to add Workout the Doubt to its growing list of health and wellness podcasts — as this is an important and popular genre for our listeners,” says Kristin Verbitsky,” Founder and President, Storic Media.”