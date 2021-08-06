The River Promotes Bentley

WXRV/92.5 The River has promoted Graeme Bentley to Music Director for the Boston independent station. Bentley joined the station as an intern in 2018 and has served in a variety of positions.

“Graeme represents the best of the past, present and future of radio broadcasters,” said Donald St. Sauveur, GM. “He’s got radio in his DNA. He was a passionate River listener growing up, and his ‘can do’ attitude and incredible work ethic has taken him on an epic 3-year journey at the River.”

“I’m almost at a loss for words,” said Bentley. “It means so much to be able to contribute to the station I’ve been listening to for so many years. It’s an honor, and I’m just taking it one song at a time.”

Bentley will continue to host his weekday program from 7 PM to Midnight.