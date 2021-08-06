Syndication Focus Of IBA Webinar

Independent Broadcasters Association will host a webinar with Iliad Media Group. The members only webinar will feature the syndicated ‘Joey and Lauren’ show.

The show is based in Boise, Idaho on My 102.7 FM (KZMG-FM) and is hosted by a married with kids couple, Joey and Lauren. “The show is designed to fit in any market, and is driven by real time content that generates brand loyalty,” said James Garner, Regional Operations Manager.

“We’re thrilled to cheer their success and make them available to IBA members that need high quality shows that are affordable and do not require inventory,” said Ron Stone, IBA CEO.

The webinar is set for August 10. More information can be found at: www.iba.media.