Christian: We’re Not Changing Our Name To Audio

With many radio companies either changing their name or moving more toward using the word audio, Saga CEO Ed Christian says that’s a betrayal of the industry. “It amazes me how strong radio companies have decided to change their name from radio.”

During his Thursday earnings call Christian said Saga is sticking with radio because, “We’re recognized in the communities we serve.” Christian says moving away from radio makes no sense.

Christian says other companies tell him that he has to get with it. He says, “Changing your name doesn’t change what you do in your community. I don’t get it. We are radio. We’re not going to change our name.