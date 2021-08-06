Sex Ed Focused Podcast

Elizabeth Banks believes that sex education is a lifelong pursuit that when done well, has the power to transform lives and society itself. ‘My Body, My Podcast’ is her continuing education class with therapists, researchers, activists, parents, and friends.

Banks mixes autobiography and information in the program. Her personal stories helps to create an open space to talk about important and difficult questions about all things sex and sexuality.

Banks is an actor, producer, writer, and director.