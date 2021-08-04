Hub Watching Training Camp

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) is at Gillette Stadium following the New England Patriots Training Camp activity. Hardy, Scott Zolak and Marc Bertrand (L-to-R), have been broadcasting the midday show live overlooking the practice field.

The Beasley Media Group station serves as the flagship station for the New England Patriots radio broadcasts. All preseason and regular season games will be on the air; and the broadcast team will return to the road traveling to away game broadcasts. Travel was Covid restricted last season.