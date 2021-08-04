Guaranty Adds 2-Hour Local Show

Guaranty Media announced its newest addition to 104.5 ESPN in Baton Rouge. “Hunt and Hill,” featuring veteran broadcaster, Hunt Palmer, and former LSU and NFL Star Jeremy Hill, will host the weekday 12-2pm time slot.

Hunt and Hill replace long-time midday host Charles Hanagriff who left to pursue a career helping college athletes promote themselves following the passing of the name, image and likeness bill.

“We are really excited about the launch of Hunt and Hill,” says Vice President and General Manager Gordy Rush. “Hunt has been a fixture on 104.5 ESPN since we started and brings a wealth of knowledge to the show. Jeremy has displayed an incredible passion for making a career in the industry and brings tremendous insight after a stellar college and professional career.”

Hunt and Hill will also host, “Tiger Zone,” the two hour show that airs during football season following the weekly “Ed Orgeron Show” on the flagship radio station for LSU Sports, Eagle 98.1.

Originally from Baton Rouge, Hill was a three-sport athlete at Redemptorist High School in football, baseball, and track. He was an All-American running back for the Wolves and regarded as a four-star recruit by Rivals.com.

Hill spent two seasons with LSU in 2012 and 2013 before entering the 2014 NFL Draft. He finished his career for the Tigers ranked No. 7 in school history in rushing touchdowns, and No. 11 in rushing yards. In 2013, his 1,401 rushing yards ranks No. 2 in LSU history for a single season.

In the NFL, Hill played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2014-2017, and was the league’s running touchdowns leader in 2015. In 2018 he signed with the New England Patriots who went on to win the Super Bowl that year.

Hill says he is thrilled to be joining the team, “Being a local kid from Baton Rouge listening to 104.5 with my dad on the way to school every day, this is an incredibly surreal opportunity for me. I’m so fortunate and excited to join a new family covering sports daily. It’s going to be one heck of a journey and I’m looking forward to everyone joining me.”

Palmer is a Shreveport native and graduate of LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication. He cut his teeth in the media world covering LSU football, basketball, and baseball for Bayou Bengals Insider from 2011 to 2014. Though he left the full-time sports media subsequently, he maintained a weekly presence on air as a guest.

In 2017, Palmer joined the LSU Sports Radio Network as the host of the pre and postgame shows for football. He also has made appearances on the “Ed Orgeron Show,” and would broadcast Tiger baseball games.

In 2018, Palmer joined “Hangin’ with Hester” as a weekly co-host and created both the “Outside the Box” and “Hoops with Hunt” podcasts. When he’s not talking sports, he works as an agent for Arthur J. Gallagher Insurance and Risk Management in Baton Rouge. In February of 2021 Palmer married his wife Alissa of Mandeville. They make their home in Baton Rouge.

“I’m beyond grateful and excited to be joining the Guaranty Media family,” says Palmer. “I’ve enjoyed my relationship with ESPN Baton Rouge dating back to 2011, but to be given the opportunity to co-host a daily show with Jeremy is such an honor. I cannot wait to dive in.”

During the search for permanent hosts, two of Guaranty’s young rising stars, Matt Musso and Mario Jerez, filled in, and will remain hosts of their own one hour show from 2pm-3pm called “Early Line.” This hour will focus on sports betting now that Louisiana has been given approval to wagering on games in the state.