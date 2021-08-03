Lowe’s Remains Radio’s Number One

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Home improvements proved staying power for Lowe’s. For a second week, Lowe’s tops the Media Monitors National Radio list.

Looking at the numbers: Lowe’s (61,557), Indeed (50,517), Progressive (47,989), Babbel (37,544), Bank Of America (35,953).

