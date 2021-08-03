Bloomberg Launches New Business Feature

Bloomberg Black Business Beat has launched on 20 stations across the U.S. The specialty feature is created by Bloomberg Radio and distributed by Key Networks.

In June of this year, the partners announced that it had entered into an agreement with Superadio Networks, LLC, to make the Bloomberg Black Business Beat available to affiliates across the U.S. Superadio.

“Following the launch of the Bloomberg Black Business Beat in June, it brings us great pride to observe its rapid growth and success, expanding to over 20 affiliate stations, including in major markets,” said Al Mayers, Global Head for Bloomberg.

The daily program is hosted by Renita Young. It cover topics ranging from the latest trends in Black-owned businesses and profiles of Black entrepreneurs, to a continuing look at diversity in the workplace and an inside look at the business of entertainment.

Among the markets included in the launch: New York City, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Raleigh.