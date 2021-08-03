CRS Returning To In-Person Event in 2022

CRS is set to return in person in Nashville February 23-25, 2022. The pandemic forced the last summit onto a stream and it was popular it will be part of the 2022 program package.

“CRS ’22 will open Wednesday, February 23rd with our 2nd annual, all-day Streaming Summit; enhanced and customized to give attendees a live, unforgettable experience,” said RJ Curtis, Executive Director. “We’ll be revealing additional blockbuster content in the next two weeks that will make CRS ’22 an important, necessary destination for everyone determined to preserve our format’s continued success and longevity.”

CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience, CRS will also be offering a virtual track featuring Livestream sessions and on-demand content from the 3-day event. Musical performances will only be available in-person and not available through the virtual experience.

Registration for CRS 2022 opens August 17. Information on registration options can be found Here.