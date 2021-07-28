Kamerick’s The Pick For News

After a national serarch, KUNM Radio, at the University of New Mexico, has selected Megan Kamerick to be the station’s next News Director. Kamerick began as a volunteer at KUNM in 2005 on Women’s Focus and joined the staff in 2015.

In accepting the offer to become news director, Kamerick said, “I am honored to lead the award-winning KUNM News team, and mindful that I am following in the footsteps of our late colleague, Hannah Colton, who served as interim news director. We never stopped reporting during what was the most momentous news year that any of us is ever likely to see. We will continue that work, with particular attention to the underserved communities in our state.”

KUNM Program Director Tristan Clum led the Search Committee and made the announcement to KUNM staff, volunteers and the Radio Board, “It is so nice when a nationwide search affirms the tremendous talent we have right in our own backyard! As news director, Megan will put her decades of experience in print, public TV and radio to work in new ways. I am truly excited for the future of local news on KUNM.”