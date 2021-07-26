New Top Tier SiriusXM Package

The Platinum VIP package is the newest and most comprehensive subscription tier. Among the top-tier perks, access to nugs.net for live concert video and audio recordings.

Using SXM App credentials users will be able to access more than 5,000 official, soundboard-quality live concert recordings and 250 full video-on-demand concerts handpicked from the nugs.net streaming catalog.

“Platinum VIP is a terrific addition to our subscription choices,” said Richard Beatty, Chief Subscription Revenue Officer. “With the bundled-in access to thousands of great live performances via nugs.net, music lovers are getting a premium experience. Also, SiriusXM’s new top-tier plan doubles the access to SiriusXM with two car subscriptions, two streaming logins, plus first-of-their-kind VIP perks.”

In addition, SiriusXM has rebranded five in vehicle and no-vehicle stream subscriptions.