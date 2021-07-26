Cumulus Promotes Chasta Michaelis

Chasta Michaelis is the new Program Director for Bay Area Classic Rock radio station 107.7 The Bone/KSAN-FM. Michaelis will continue to be heard on The Bone every weekday morning as part of The Lamont & Tonelli Show and as host middays/.

Prior to joining the cast of The Lamont & Tonelli Show in 2012, Michaelis was On-Air Talent for Metro Networks in San Francisco, following four years as On-Air Talent for Westwood One. She has been heard on Los Angeles stations including: K-Earth 101/KRTH-FM, KSPN-AM, KFWB-AM and KABC-AM. Michaelis currently hosts and produces the Rock Your Life podcast and is also Host and Producer of Soundwaves TV.