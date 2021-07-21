A Podcast Network on Substack

Substack is the latest hot platform for bloggers, which enables them to get paid directly from readers. Former WNYC producer Michael Vuolo and NPR contributor Matthew Schwartz are partnering with Substack to launch a podcast network called Booksmart Studios.

The network’s lineup at launch includes five podcasts with a mix of new and established shows and an all-star roster of talent. The first three podcasts, Banished with Amna Khalid, Lexicon Valley with John McWhorter and Bully Pulpit with Bob Garfield, are launching in July with two more shows to follow later this summer, and additional content to be announced in the coming months.

“Throughout my career I’ve worked with NPR member stations and established media companies, but I’ve never worked with anyone that seems to care about the success of its content creators like Substack does. They have done everything they can to help us make our creative vision a reality,” said Matthew Schwartz, co-founder and executive producer of Booksmart Studios.

“Booksmart Studios is bringing deep expertise to a broad audience in an accessible way and is an exciting case study for what’s possible for independent podcast networks. We’re thrilled to have them join the Substack ecosystem and know they will be leaders in expanding podcast publishing on the platform,” said Hamish McKenzie, co-founder of Substack.

For more information about Booksmart studios, its podcast lineup and its leadership team, please visit BooksmartStudios.org.