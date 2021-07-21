ESPN Adds Black History Podcast

Undefeated columnist, commentator and host Clinton Yates is launching ‘Black History Always’. The podcast begins July 28.

“With Black History Always [podcast], we’re looking to remind people that who we are as a culture is a living, breathing entity in all parts of American society,” said Yates. “It’s not just history books and social media. The humans who make up the fabric and backbone of this country aren’t all superstars or slaves. We contain multitudes and everyone deserves to be heard. So tune in.”

The twice-monthly show will explore stories of the intersection of race, sports and culture. The show examines moments of change and progress, as well as a focus on how much work is still to be done in the movement for social justice and equity.