Dino Tripodis Returns To WSNY

Sunny 95 WSNY in Columbus, OH is welcoming Dino Tripodis back to the morning show. In 2018 Tripodis stepped away from the show to pursue other interests.

Tripodis spent 24 years at the Saga station, much of the time paired with Stacy McKay during morning drive, before leaving to focus on his writing, acting, movie production work and a podcast.

“I’m thrilled to be back doing what I’ve always loved to do, alongside the people I love doing it with. When I left, I thought I was ready and felt good about it…(laughs)…Yeah, I was wrong, I’m not done,” said Tripodis.

Stacy McKay is looking forward to the reunion. “I am beyond excited to have our ‘band’ back together and look forward to writing a new chapter in an amazing adventure!”

Sunny This Morning with Stacy McKay & Dino Tripodis kicks-off July 19.