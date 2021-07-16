Brian Taylor Joins Cat Country

Brian Taylor is taking over afternoons, for Colorado Springs’ CAT Country 95.1/KATC-FM. Taylor has been part of the Westwood One radio family since 2019.

“I love Colorado Springs! This city is home for me and has been for almost ten years now,” said Taylor. “I grew up listening to Country radio and radio is something I’ve always loved. It’s the original social media platform to me. I’ve been fortunate to be a part of this business since my senior year in high school.”

“We are so excited to have this true cowboy join our CAT Country family! Between the hats, guitars, whiskey and dogs, he’s going to be the perfect fit for Afternoons on CAT Country,” said Bo Jaxson, PD.