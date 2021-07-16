Promotion For Yip in South Florida

iHeartMedia has promoted Tony Yip to Senior Vice President of Sales for Miami/Fort Lauderdale from Vice President of Sales. Yip has also worked for Cox Media Group and Beasley in Miami. He began his career as an intern at the age of 16 at WIOD-AM.

Yip will report to Shari Gonzalez, Market President for iHeartMedia Miami/Fort Lauderdale who said she’s thrilled to be able to promote Tony to the position. “Tony has played an important role in leading our team and our two brands WMIA AND WHYI over the past eight years and now takes on the entire cluster for Miami Ft. Lauderdale. I am very confident that Tony will lead our team with continued and even higher levels of success for years to come.”