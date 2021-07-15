Vegas Revealed Shortform

Two Las Vegas radio vets are partnering with Highway Radio for a shortform version of their podcast. Sean McAllister and Dayna Roselli are creating ‘Vegas Revealed’ in a shortform radio version.

“We are so thrilled to partner with Highway Radio. The stations have an excellent track record for providing entertainment news for visitors as they drive to and from Las Vegas, and we enjoy being able to add to that,” said the co-hosts. “We know Las Vegas well, we get a lot of insider tips and information, so to have an additional outlet to share that information is a win-win.”

The travel-sized, radio version of Vegas Revealed airs throughout the day and night on Hot AC sister stations VIBE 99.7 (KHYZ-FM) in Las Vegas, and VIBE 98.1 (KRXV-FM) in Barstow/Victor, California.