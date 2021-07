The party is over at KPTT, Denver. iHeartMedia has rebranded ‘95.7 The Party’ to ‘Hits 95.7’.

The station is promoting commercial-free weekends and a line-up of familiar CHR personalities.

“The launch of Hits 95.7 marks the dawn of a new era in Denver radio,” said JoJo Turnbeaugh, SVP Programming. “Our passion for hit music — including non-stop, uninterrupted music on the weekends— along with top-notch personalities will propel Hits 95.7 to new heights in the Mile High City.”