WBUR Celebrates Success

Boston’s NPR News Station, is ending its first-ever capital campaign. WBUR raised more than $35 million to expand local journalism initiatives.

“When we launched The Campaign for WBUR, we wanted to address the rapidly changing world we were living in,” said Paul Gannon, Chairman Board of Directors. “WBUR has truly transformed itself from a radio-centric media organization to a multi-faceted, multimedia organization through the investments made possible by the capital campaign.”

Three key investment areas made up the campaign:

Expanding local journalism: WBUR has enriched its coverage of the region by deepening areas of reporting, including creating topic-specific multimedia teams.

Producing innovation: WBUR launched two labs dedicated to invention in today’s ever-evolving media environment: one focused on content and the other on models of support.

Creating CitySpace, a home for civic engagement: CitySpace at the Lavine Broadcast Center is an event space for inquiry, conversation, and engagement in an increasingly complex world.

“So many members of our community came together to support The Campaign for WBUR and they were so generous. I’m grateful for their belief in WBUR’s journalism and programming and the vital role we play in Boston and beyond,” said Margaret Low, CEO. “With The Campaign, WBUR is well-positioned to provide rich and distinctive coverage to an ever growing audience.”