WHUR-FM’s Sean Plater Adds Job

Sean Plater GM at 96.3 WHUR-FM, has been appointed GM for WHUT-TV. Plater has been GM at the Washington D.C. public radio station since 2019.

“It’s an honor to serve Howard University in this capacity and to lead two iconic media brands, such as WHUR and WHUT,” said Plater. “I look forward to the synergy that exists between both brands in this evolving media landscape.”

“We are looking forward to Sean Plater taking on a larger role and setting the course for WHUT-TV,” said Wayne A. I. Fredrick, President. “Plater is a home-grown talent, and he has been instrumental in shaping Howard’s vision for its broadcasting operations.”