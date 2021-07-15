Matt Doherty Rebounds

Former University of North Carolina basketball player and coach, Matt Doherty, is hosting a new podcast. ‘The Rebound Podcast’ is in partnership with Radio One’s WBT AM/FM in Charlotte, NC.

Doherty’s very public, forced resignation from his UNC coaching job in 2003 is the inspiration for the podcast. It carries forth the ideas he put down in his book ‘Rebound: From Pain To Passion, Leadership Lessons Learned’.

“I am excited to present the Rebound Podcast series with Radio One and WBT,” said Doherty. “Listeners will get an inside seat into the heartache and growth of some of the nation’s leaders in sports, business, politics and religion. It’s a must listen.”

“Matt’s journey is truly inspiring. His insights, and those of his guests, are relatable no matter what field you’re in,” said Marsha Landess, RVP/MM Radio One. “We are thrilled to partner with him to bring his leadership skills to the Charlotte market and beyond.”