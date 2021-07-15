Pandora Expands Billionaires Offering

Pandora has launched eight new stations from artists who have hit one billion streams. The ‘Billionaires’ stations cover key genres: Pop, Country, Hip Hop, Alternative, Dance, Classic Rock, R&B and Hard Rock.

“Pandora’s Billionaires stations are cool to be a part of because they’re the biggest songs. So, to be the most streamed Country artist is huge to me,” said Jason Aldean, the top Country artist on Pandora with over 11 Billion streams to date.

New ‘Billionaire’ genre stations will also be added to the series as more artists hit that threshold.