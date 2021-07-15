The Zone Nashville Adds New Podcast

104.5 The Zone/WGFX-FM, Nashville is getting ready for the NFL season. Greg Cosell, Senior Producer for NFL Films will co-host the program with the station’s midday host Buck Reising.

‘The Install with Greg Cosell’ will look at NFL film, through the lens of the Tennessee Titans. The co-hosts will also cover the rest of the NFL weekly every Wednesday.

“I am thrilled that Greg Cosell is partnering with Buck Reising to host the program as the latest piece to the expanding 104.5 The Zone Network,” said Paul Mason, PD. “The Install along with Cosell’s weekly appearance on the Zone with 3HL will allow him to take Titans fans to even more places.”