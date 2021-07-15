Bob & Tom Show Raises $10K For Kids

The cast of The Bob & Tom Show held a night of live comedy at the Irving Theater in Indianapolis, raising $10,000 to send Indianapolis area children to summer camp.

The benefit event, The Bob & Tom Show’s Pop-Up Comedy For A Cause featured performances by three stand-up comedians from the cast of The BOB & TOM Show, and was co-hosted by the Hall of Fame morning show’s Tom Griswold and Chick McGee.

Tom Griswold, Host of The Bob & Tom Show, said: “This was the first event we’ve done in nearly 18 months due to COVID-19. Judging from ticket sales, the enthusiasm of the crowd and the money raised in just one night, we can tell folks are ready to get out and have some fun. We’re pleased that with the money raised we can send some kids to camp to experience a fun and special summer ritual.”