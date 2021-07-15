Alpha Restructuring Complete

Alpha Media has successfully completed its financial restructuring. The company says it now has the incremental capital to pursue growth opportunities and further enhance its position as a leading mid-market broadcaster across 44 local markets in the United States.

Alpha filed Chapter 11 to restructure its $267 million in debt back in January. The company blamed COVID-19 as the reason for having to file.

Alpha CEO Bob Proffitt said, “This is an important achievement for Alpha Media as we strengthen our Company’s ability to grow. Today Alpha Media begins its next chapter, with an improved financial foundation, new capital and enhanced competitive positioning. We have greater financial resources and flexibility, and we will continue to invest in new digital capabilities to better serve our advertisers and communities across our local markets.”

Alpha Media’s plan has received all necessary court and regulatory, including FCC, approvals, and all customary conditions have been satisfied.

Proffitt continued, “I am so proud of all that our teams at each of our radio stations have accomplished during this period. Our unique culture continues to be key to Alpha Media’s success, and I thank the entire Alpha Media family for their dedication and hard work. We are thrilled to continue our mission to deliver dynamic, diverse and exciting content to our communities.”