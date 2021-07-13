Salem Taps Carl Jackson For Elder Replacement

Salem Radio Network will give host Carl Jackson Larry Elder’s slot on the network. Elder is running for Governor of California.

Elder signed off his show Monday announcing he was preparing to file formal papers to unseat first-term Governor Gavin Newsom.

Carl Jackson already has a show on Salem owned AM 950 The Answer in Orlando where he owns a business. he has been a regular substitute host for Dennis Prager on the Salem Network.

Jackson is a Black Conservative who grew up near Compton, CA. “When I was trying to find my way out of the poor life choices I had made, I read two of Larry’s books. Now it is such an honor to sit in his chair for a time, during Larry’s run for governor,” said Jackson.

“Carl has a warm and engaging personality on the air, and because he had to fight his way out of hard circumstances, he is able to convince others of his correct life style decisions,” said Phil Boyce, SVP Spoken Word Formats.

Because of the FCC’s Equal Time Rules; Salem must replace Elder on his radio show for the period of time he is a legal candidate, through the election on September 14th. If Larry loses Salem will return Elder to his position in the Salem Lineup, Monday through Friday 6-9pm ET.