Parrish Hired By SummitMedia

Rick Parrish is the new Market Manager for SummitMedia in Omaha, where he will lead KXSP, KQCH, KKCD, KSRZ, TNT, and KEZO. Parrish has 50 years radio experience including stints with Cumulus, Cherry Creek and Clear Channel.

SummitMedia CEO Carl Parmer, SummitMedia said, “We are very excited to have Rick lead our amazing team in Omaha. His wealth of experience, passion and competitive nature will serve us well as we move forward.”

Parrish added, “I’m excited to be a part of the leadership of SummitMedia Omaha. SummitMedia has an excellent team in Omaha that is dedicated to entertaining and informing our listeners and achieving outstanding results for our clients.”

Parrish adds, “I’m confident that we will continue to grow and receive exceptional results.”