Florida Gardening Host Retiring

After 33 years of hosting the syndicated Better Lawns & Gardens program, Tom MacCubbin has announced his retirement. The program is is heard on more than 20 radio affiliates.

Stepping into the hosting slot will be Teresa Watkins. She is a veteran gardening show radio broadcaster, horticulturist, and UF/IFAS Master Gardener for more than two decades.

“Better Lawns & Gardens is a heritage name in Florida gardening and the show will continue with Teresa at the helm,” said Jim Poling, Director of Operations, Florida News Network. “The show name will continue and the basic premise of serving Florida gardeners will continue but that’s where the similarity will end. We hate to lose a legend like Tom MacCubbin, but with Teresa, the program won’t miss a beat.”

MacCubbin’s last show will be on July 31st.