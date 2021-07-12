Fighting Drug Cartels

Fox News Audio is out with its latest long form podcast series. Alchemy of Violence: Narcos, Reapers and Survival is being offered on the new subscription-based platform Fox News Podcasts+.

Hosted by Fox Nation host and former Staff Sargent Johnny Joey Jones, the podcast will feature wide-ranging interviews with former Mexican parliamentary law enforcement officer Ed Calderon’s face-to-face battle with drug cartels.

Episode one of the 11 episode series is being offered for free at FOXNewsPodcasts.com