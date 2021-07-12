Radio Geeks Hosting D&D Podcast

Dungeons and Dragons has been around for decades and Guaranty Media has enlisted the aid of two radio show hosts and a DJ for a new podcast. The Night Shift is a real-play Dungeons and Dragons podcast that can change at the roll of multi-sided dice.

T-Bob Hebert, former LSU football player and morning sports show host for 104.5/104.9 ESPN, Lindsey Duga, young adult author and digital marketing agency executive, Jay Ducote, food network star and afternoon talk show host for Talk 107.3, and Chuck Pierce, radio DJ on Eagle 98.1 make up the cast. The four Baton Rouge entertainers weave a collaborative story with the dungeon master, Trent Hill, from a video and audio studio at Guaranty Media in Baton Rouge.

“All of these folks are used to entertaining people – whether through their voice, their writing, or their antics on video – it made it a no-brainer project,” said Jay Parkert Digital Content Director. “Having radio and digital marketing folks do a podcast is like asking a fish to swim. It just came naturally to them.”